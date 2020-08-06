Iowa State Extension and Outreach hosts drought meeting in Sac City

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowas State University Extension and Outreach held a free meeting Thursday in Sac City.

The free meeting held at the Sac County Fair grounds was open to the public free of charge beginning at 10:00am.



The meeting focused on crop growth and development under drought conditions, feeding drought damaged crops, and other issue such as cattle management and crop insurance considerations.



Producers were able to bring corn stock samples for nitrate assessment to help estimate conditions.

A big topic at this morning's meeting was the current Drought Monitor that was released.



Areas of Crawford, Sac, and Calhoun Counties are in what is considered Extreme Drought, and there are other pockets of Siouxland in Severe Drought.



The conditions have continued to get worse over the past month.

The crops in the area are seeing the effects of this extreme drought, in Sac City they have only had 7 inches of rainfall since April 30th which is a 7 and a half inch deficit from average.



The crops are seeing a lot of moisture stress which is leading to ear sizes being about half the size they traditionally are.



Field Agronomist Paul Kassel says that this ultimately means that maturity of corn will speed up leading to an early harvest and lower yields, but he says nationally it may be a different story.

"So we'll see some reduced yields here, but nationally our crop looks pretty good. Were seeing crop rating pretty good, and moisture and rainfall pretty good across the upper Midwest, the heart of the corn production states, so it's going to mean lower yields, lower prices, unfortunately," said Paul Kassel, ISU Ext. and Outreach Field Agronomist.

Farmers and Seed Specialist have also been seeing issues begin to arrise.

The crops started with a strong planting season, and good nitrogen, however now the crops are beginning to dry out and loose nutrition.



Overall kernal abortion has been the biggest issue they have been seeing thus far.



Channel Seedsman Andrew Phillips says that farmers in these extreme drought areas will be heavily impacted this year.

"The drought this year is probably going to have an impact on overall yield, we're going to see a lot of crop insurance claims in West Central Iowa which is going to affect the bottom line pretty heavily this year," said Andrew Phillips, Channel Seedsman.

The specialist say that if we get some rainfall soon it still has time to positively impact the crops before harvest, especially soybeans.