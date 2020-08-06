Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans

DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on Black Americans, urging them to stand up to President Donald Trump the way their ancestors stood up to “violent racists of a generation ago.” The one-minute ad was shared exclusively with The Associated Press before its digital and television release Thursday. It’s meant to drum up support for Biden among Black Americans ahead of November’s general election. It takes a swipe at Trump without mentioning the Republican president by name. The ad buy reflects Biden’s improved fundraising machine. But this ad also signals Biden’s continued effort to connect with African Americans during a time of turmoil across the nation.