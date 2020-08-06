July US jobs report is expected to point to hiring slowdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Economists have forecast that U.S. employers added 1.6 million jobs in July. That would normally be a scintillating job gain. Yet it would still fall far short of June’s 4.8 million increase and May’s 2.7 million gain. It would show that hiring has weakened. And it would mean that the economy has still regained just 40% of the jobs lost since the pandemic intensified in March and triggered a deep recession and tens of millions of layoffs. The unemployment rate is expected to have declined from 11.1% to 10.5%, which would still exceed the highest rate during the Great Recession.