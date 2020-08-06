Kansas House speaker had coronavirus; governor to get tested

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top Republican legislator in Kansas was hospitalized last month after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and didn’t disclose it to colleagues until this week. The state’s Democratic governor declared Thursday that she’ll get tested because the two of them attended a meeting together after he was hospitalized. Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. is the highest-ranking official in Kansas known to have been infected. Ryckman notified fellow Republicans in the Kansas House in a letter after Tuesday’s primary election. He said he had a doctor’s clearance to attend a Statehouse meeting July 29 with Kelly and other top lawmakers. She called the action “reckless and dangerous.”