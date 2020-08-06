KTIV, KWWL, KCCI and The Des Moines Register To Host U.S. Senate Debate on October 15

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Television stations KTIV, KWWL, and KCCI along with the Des Moines Register will host a debate between candidates in one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races in the country.

KTIV’s Matt Breen will co-moderate with Steve Karlin and Rheya Spigner of KCCI, Ron Steele of KWWL and Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register.

On October 15, Republican Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic nominee Theresa Greenfield will face each other and answer questions that impact voters across Iowa.

The KTIV News 4 Decision 2020: U.S. Senate Debate will air Thursday, October 15 at 6:30 pm.

The debate will be broadcast by: KCCI in Des Moines, KWWL in Waterloo, KTTC in Mason City/Rochester, WGEM in Keokuk/Quincy, and WQAD in Davenport/Rock Island/Moline.

KTIV, KWWL, KTTC, and WGEM are all part of the Quincy Media family of television stations.