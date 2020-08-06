Nebraska lawmakers spar over $82M business tax deduction

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A measure that would generate $82 million in Nebraska state tax revenue by eliminating a deduction for high-income earners has hit a snag in the Legislature after business groups objected to the idea. The proposal debated by lawmakers would restore some of the estimated $250 million the state is expected to lose over the next three years as a result of the federal coronavirus tax cuts for businesses. Some lawmakers cast the measure as tax increase on businesses that are still struggling from the coronavirus pandemic, and mounted a filibuster to keep it from coming to a vote. After three hours of debate, senators left the issue unresolved and adjourned for a four-day weekend.