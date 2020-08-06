Nintendo profit zooms as virus has homebodies playing games

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo Co. saw its April-June profit multiply more than sixfold as people stuck at home over the pandemic turned to playing video games. The Japanese manufacturer of Pokemon and Super Mario games, as well as Switch console, reported Thursday a quarterly profit of 106.4 billion yen, or about $1 billion, up from 16.6 billion yen last year. Kyoto-based Nintendo’s sales for the period jumped, doubling to 358 billion yen, or $3.4 billion, year on year. Especially popular was “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” which reached cumulative sales of 20 million units. “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” was also a hit.