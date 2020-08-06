Rapid City police looking for man in fatal stabbing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police are searching for a 29-year-old Box Elder man in a fatal stabbing. Police were called early Thursday about a man lying in the grass in Rapid City. Police say the man had been stabbed in the chest. Officers began life-saving measures, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The name of the victim is being withheld until his relatives are notified. Police have identified a suspect and are asking for the public’s help in finding him. But authorities caution that he may have a gun and should not be approached.