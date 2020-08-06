Report: Many suspects in mass attacks experienced stressors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many of the suspects in mass attacks in the U.S. last year had experienced stressors, like losing their job, or had struggled with substance abuse or mental health symptoms. That’s according to a Secret Service report released on Thursday. The report examined 34 attacks that killed or injured three or more people in 2019. A total of 108 people were killed and 178 were hurt. Investigators found that nearly half of the attackers had used guns they possessed illegally, and about two-thirds of the people suspected of committing the mass attacks had exhibited behavior that was concerning to others.