Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic congressional leaders are calling on the U.S. Postal Service to immediately reverse operational changes that are causing delays in deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that changes imposed by the new, Republican postmaster general “threaten the timely delivery of mail — including medicines for seniors, paychecks for workers and absentee ballots for voters.” The letter comes as the top Democrat on a Senate panel that oversees the Postal Service said he is launching an investigation into operational changes that eliminate overtime and order that mail be kept until the next day if distribution centers are running late.