Surge in German factory orders bolsters hope for recovery

BERLIN (AP) — The Economy Ministry says German factory orders surged in June, giving hope that Europe’s largest economy is on track for a recovery from declines suffered from the coronavirus pandemic lockdown earlier in the year. Industrial orders rose by 27.9% in June over the previous month, according to figures released Thursday by the Economy Ministry adjusted for seasonal and calendar factors. That was more than double the increase economists had expected, and followed an already strong 10.4% increase in May. Even with the increases, industrial orders are still down by more than 11% on the year.