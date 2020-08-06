UK ambassador to China to head British mission to the UN

LONDON (AP) — Barbara Woodward, Britain’s ambassador to China, has been announced as the U.K.’s next permanent representative to the United Nations in New York. Woodward succeeds Karen Pierce, who was appointed earlier this year to her new role as the first female British ambassador to the United States. Woodward has served as ambassador to China since 2015. She previously served as the Foreign Office’s head of economic and consular affairs and as the international director of the U.K. Border Force. She joined the Foreign Office in 1994. The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. welcoming appointment of someone who understands China’s “malicious” behavior.