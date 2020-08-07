Any outdoor weekend plans may need to be delayed with temperatures heating up again

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a partly sunny and breezy day.

Sustained winds have been around 10 to 15 mph, but wind gusts peaked around 25 mph.

Those winds will calm down tonight, and the skies will stay mostly cloudy.

It will be a warm night, with a low in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny, and temperatures move up once again.

The high will reach the low 90s, but dew points will be in the 70s, which means it will be humid and cause us to feel like we are in the upper 90s even slightly into triple digits.

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, or outdoor chores, Saturday morning looks like the best time to get that done, before the afternoon really heats up.

Saturday night will have a chance of thunderstorms and showers.

These storm systems look to start after 10 PM, lasting into the early morning.

Sunday will be even hotter, with a high in the mid 90s and heat indices reaching the upper 90s, low triple digits once again.

It’s a good weekend to stay inside, but if you do head out, stay hydrated and keep yourself cool.

Sunday afternoon has a small chance of thunderstorms and showers.

Those chances will last into Sunday night.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with a high back in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be sunnier, with a high in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night has a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday is mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 80s.