China sentences fourth Canadian to death on drug charges

BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a fourth Canadian citizen to death on drug charges in less than two years following a sharp downturn in ties over the arrest of an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei. Ye Jianhui was sentenced by a court in the southern province of Guangdong. Ye had been found guilty of manufacturing and transporting illegal drugs. The court says another suspect in the case was also given the death penalty and four others sentenced to between seven years and life in prison. Ties between Canada and China have nosedived over Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a Huawei executive and daughter of its founder, at the request of the United States.