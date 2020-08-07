COVID-19 indicator trends released for Woodbury County

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Siouxland District Health Department released COVID-19 indicator trends for the week ending August 2.

According to the press release, Woodbury County had 81 new confirmed cases out of 1,286 tests for a rate of 6% positive cases. SDHD says they expect the numbers to change next week when additional test results are added.

SDHD says they continue to maintain a 7-8 percent level of positive test results. They say their goal is to have 2% or less for this indicator.

SDHD says they continue to see new cases daily and that continued efforts on reducing the spread is necessary. The release says, "wearing masks when in public has shown to reduce the spread. Staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing, and washing or disinfecting hands regularly are still recommended practices."