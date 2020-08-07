Federal suit filed against Saudi crown prince by ex-official

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A former top Saudi counterterrorism official has filed a federal lawsuit in the United States against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, alleging the royal tried to find, trap and kill him on U.S. and Canadian soil. The lawsuit filed by the former Saudi intelligence official is his latest effort to try and bring about international and public pressure on the young crown prince. The ex-official’s suit claims the crown prince has detained two of his children in Saudi Arabia in an attempt to force him back to the kingdom, where his formerly powerful boss is detained.