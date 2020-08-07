Fuel loading begins at 1st nuclear plant in Belarus

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Loading of nuclear fuel has begun at Belarus’ first nuclear plant, which has raised concern in neighboring Lithuania. The plant in Astravets near the border has been built by Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom. Rosatom and Belarusian authorities have insisted that the 1,200-megawatt reactor is safe, but Lithuania has called the plant a threat to the environment and public health. The loading of fuel will last about three months before the reactor starts generating electricity. Rosatom says the construction of the plant’s second reactor will be completed by mid-2022.