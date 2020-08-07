Military Road reconstruction project wraps up

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - After two years of work the Military Road reconstruction project is finally complete.

The last piece of the project was recently finished, so crews could reopen Military Road on the Iowa side of the bridge.

Project Manager Josh Reis says they started work on the road leading to the Military Road Bridge, last May. He says they're excited to finally have the massive, multi-phase project done. "It feels great," Reis said. "We've been pushing hard through a lot of bad weather and bad situations with COVID and whatnot. But we wanted to get the roadway done open for people to use and make everyone's life a little bit easier."

Reis adds the traffic lights on the road were up and operational the day after the bridge was re-opened.

It was back in September of 2019 that Military Road Bridge, itself, reopened. It had to be closed for five months for repairs. In the spring of 2019, city engineers from both Sioux City, and North Sioux City, agreed potholes, sidewalks, and sewer lines needed to be fixed, on and around the bridge.

Once the bridge reopened, crews could shift their focus to Military Road, itself, in Sioux City.