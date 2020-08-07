Muggy and breezy Friday before a hot and steamy weekend

As a warm front lifts through the area this morning, we are looking at breezy conditions.



Expect winds to stay a little active today at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.



We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day; there will be a little more cloud cover early in the day.



It will be humid with highs close to average in the mid 80s.



The night looks mostly cloudy and there is a small chance that some storms scrape areas north of Sioux City



It is more likely that the storms end up further north into Minnesota though.



Lows only fall into the low 70s overnight.



The weekend will give us hot days and some nighttime storm chances.



Check out how hot it will be and how strong the storm could be on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.