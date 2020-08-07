Omaha schools to start with all remote classes, no sports

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Public Schools will start the year with all remote learning and no athletics. The school district said Friday those changes will be in place for at least the first quarter of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The district was supposed to start Tuesday but will delay the school starting date to Aug. 18. District Superintendent Cheryl Logan said on the district’s website that the changes were being made to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff. The district had planned to start school by dividing students into two groups, with each attending school in person part of the week and learning remotely the rest of the week.