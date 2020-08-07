Sioux City Police Department urges drivers to be vigilant with extra motorcycle travel

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which draws hundreds of thousands of people to South Dakota begins today, which means there will be an influx of motorcycle traffic making its way through Siouxland.



Sioux City Officer Jeremy McClure says to be sure to take your time at intersections and be extra mindful of the extra traffic.

"We're expecting to see more motorcycles coming through the area as they come to and from the rally, with that in mind please pay a little more time at the intersections, give each way a double check before you cross the intersection, and just keep in mind that there's going to be more bikes out there and they can be harder to see than cars," said Officer Jeremy McClure, Sioux City Police Department.

McClure added that this is important because motorcycle accidents can easily turn very serious.



Sturgis ends on August 16th.