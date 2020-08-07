States ask that Trump’s district drawing order be stopped

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A coalition of states, cities and civil rights groups on Friday asked a federal judge to declare as unconstitutional President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the country illegally from being part of the process for redrawing congressional districts. The coalition, led by New York state, in court papers asked U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in New York to stop Trump’s order from being implemented and declare that it violated the U.S. Constitution and laws governing the taking of the once-a-decade census. In the alternative, the coalition asked the judge to stop any action from being taken on the order until he can make a final ruling.