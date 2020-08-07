‘Stockton on My Mind’ shows mayor’s hopes for ailing city

A new HBO documentary dives into the dreams of an unlikely mayor who defied odds to lead his impoverished, Central California city. “Stockton on My Mind” follows Michael Tubbs, the mayor of Stockton, Calfornia, who became the community’s youngest and first Black mayor in 2016. Soon after taking office, Tubbs attracted private funds to experiment with a basic income plan and used former prison inmates to keep peace among gangs. He also worked to strengthen ties with his father who is serving time in prison. The new HBO film joins other films on race streaming for free on HBO from August 7 to September 21.