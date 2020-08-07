Thousands of British Airways employees face job losses

LONDON (AP) — Some 4,000 British Airways workers are learning whether they will be fired as the airline slashes jobs amid the drop in demand and travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The trade union Unite accused the airline on Friday of forcing workers out due to “naked company greed.’’ Those who keep their jobs face pay cuts. Unions argue that while pilots were able to negotiate a deal that avoided massive job losses, others such as engineers, cabin crew members and airport workers were not given the same offer.British Airways said Unite and another union, GMB, failed to attend consultation meetings during the past three months.