USD begins fall camp; MVFC moves season to spring

VERMILLION, South Dakota (KTIV) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference will not be conducting conference competition this fall. The Presidents Council voted to move the season to the spring.

The MVFC, which includes USD, SDSU, and UNI will play an eight game spring league schedule with the hopes of ending the season with the FCS playoffs. The Council also voted that competition in Fall 2020 be conducted at Institutional discretion, meaning a Valley team could still play a scheduled non-conference game this fall if they choose. USD was originally scheduled to play Iowa State this season.

Prior to the Missouri Valley Football Conference's announcement to postpone the season, the University of South Dakota football team began fall camp. The Coyotes held their first practice Friday afternoon. USD Head Coach Bob Nielson is happy with how his team has handle all of the distractions.

"I've been really proud of the way our guys have handled what going on," said Nielson. "They've stayed very focused. Understand that we can control only what we can control and we're just taking it one day at a time and trying to get better each day."

USD recently completed a huge Dakota Dome renovation project. Now football won't be played inside the dome until spring.