4th Annual Historic 4th Street Classic Car Show and Cruise hosted in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Roaring car engines could be heard at The 4th Annual Historic 4th Street Classic Car Show and Cruise that took place today in Downtown Sioux City.

Siouxlander's could walk up and down 4th street browsing everything from new Mustangs to Old Chevrolet's.

The event was free to all and even younger kids were there enjoying the fun.

They also had a free-will donation that went toward feeding the less fortunate here in Siouxland.