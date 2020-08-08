Belarus’ leader faces toughest challenge yet in Sunday vote

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — After 26 years in office, the autocratic leader of Belarus is contending with circumstances beyond his control as he tries to win a sixth term. Discontent over a worsening economy and his government’s dismissive response to the coronavirus pandemic has helped fuel the country’s largest opposition rallies since the collapse of the Soviet Union, when Alexander Lukashenko became independent Belarus’s first elected president. Rumblings among the ruling elite and a rift with Russia compound the challenge in Sunday’s vote. Once called “Europe’s last dictator” for his crackdowns, Lukashenko has made clear he won’t hesitate to use force to quash any protests of election results.