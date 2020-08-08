Biden risks alienating young Black voters after race remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s controversial remarks about race this week risk alienating young Black voters who despise President Donald Trump but are not inspired by his Democratic rival. During two separate interviews with a Black and a Latina reporter this week, Biden made racially-charged comments that some young Black activists and elected officials say turned off their peers. Most Black voters view Trump as someone who exacerbates racial tensions and are unlikely to support his campaign in large numbers. But those who sit out the presidential election could sway the outcome in closely contested states.