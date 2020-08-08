Bison, other beasts return life to a former Soviet army base

MILOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Wild horses, bison and other big-hoofed animals once roamed freely in much of Europe. Now they are transforming a former military base outside the Czech capital in an ambitious project to improve biodiversity. Where occupying Soviet troops once held exercises, massive bovines called aurochs and other beasts now munch on the invasive plants that took over the base years ago. The animals are turning the former base into a miniature version of the steppe that once rolled across the continent. Wiped out in the wild, the animals have the chance to live together again in relative freedom.