Bradshaw to visit every Tennessee county in Senate run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw says her campaign fundraising is in full swing and she plans to visit all 95 Tennessee counties as she tries to flip the seat from Republican to Democrat. Bradshaw won Thursday’s Democratic primary election in the contest to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring. She faces Republican Bill Hagerty, a former ambassador to Japan who was endorsed by President Donald Trump in the GOP primary, in the Nov. 3 election. Brashaw held a Facebook event from the den of her Memphis home Saturday in which she asked for volunteers and donors to help her campaign.