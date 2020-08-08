Days of torrential rain in S. Korea leave at least 30 dead

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than a week of torrential rain in South Korea has left at least 30 dead and 12 missing in landslides, floods and other incidents while the government is warning of further downpour. The causalities include 13 dead and two missing from the last two days of heavy rainfall in southern South Korea. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety says the rain on Thursday and Friday also left more than 3,700 displaced as it flooded residential areas, roads and farming fields in the southern region. The Seoul area and the southern region are expected to receive more heavy rain on Sunday. Most places in South Korea received three to four times more rainfall last week than the average over the last 30 years.