Hundreds rally against detention of Thai protest leaders

BANGKOK (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in Thailand on Saturday, after police arrested two leading anti-government protest leaders in an apparent attempt to stifle growing political unrest. Around 800 demonstrators packed a concourse near a shopping mall in central Bangkok to hear speeches denouncing the arrests and call for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign. After a period of relative calm in Thailand’s fractious politics, the temperature is rising again with a wave of anti-government protests. Many have been held on school and university campuses in Bangkok and other cities.