Local control dispute brewing over Iowa mask mandates

The refusal of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to require Iowans to wear masks in public has prompted at least three cities and a county to impose their own local ordinances to address the coronavirus outbreak. It’s setting up what could be a legal battle over whether local officials have the authority to impose the mandates. Local government control also has become an issue as a few school boards have said they may refuse to abide by Reynolds’ demands to open schools if they feel it’s unsafe. Some local mask ordinances are set to take effect on Monday.