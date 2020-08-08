Morningside College celebrates class of 2020 commencement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Morningside College Class of 2020 got to enjoy their commencement ceremony today.

The ceremony which is usually held in the month of May had to be pushed back because of the pandemic.

Students and Guests were required to wear masks or face coverings.

One graduating student says although it wasn't a traditional graduation… she was excited nonetheless.

"I'm someone who really likes closure. And so, for me if I didn't walk across that stage or the field, it didn't really feel like I graduated. So, I was really glad I got to do that," said Grace Nordquist, graduate.

Staff with Morningside say they were happy to see the sudents' hard work pay off.

"You know I think campus-wide, everyone was a little terrified that this one couldn't happen. And I think we were terrified because we have so much to celebrate," said Heath Weber, Dean of the School of Visual and Performing Arts at Morningside College.

Weber says 280 undergraduates and graduates were able to walk across the stage today.