New protests held against arrest of popular Russian governor

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators have again gathered in the major Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk to denounce the arrest of the region’s governor a month ago. Sergei Furgal was arrested on suspicion of involvement in murders and taken to jail in Moscow. The estimated 3,000 demonstrators in Khabarovsk protested the charges and want him returned to the city for trial. Furgal, who was removed from his post after arrest, is a popular figure in the region. Daily demonstrations have been held in the city, with attendance peaking on weekends. Demonstrations in support of the protesters were held in at least seven other cities.