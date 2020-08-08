Program allows some Alaska Native Vietnam vets to get land

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A new push from the federal government will allow Alaska Natives who are veterans of the Vietnam War to apply for 160 acres of federal land in Alaska. Veterans or their survivors could be eligible if the veteran hadn’t previously received the land under the 1906 Alaska Native Allotment Act. The Dingell Act from last year is allowing a five-year window for veterans or survivors to apply for land. That window should open this fall. The veterans are getting this additional chance because they were likely off fighting the war and didn’t have a chance to apply five decades ago.