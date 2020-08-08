Remains recovered after California Marine tank sinks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The military has recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast. A Marine Corps statement says special equipment was used Friday to recover the seven Marines and one Navy sailor. One other person, a Marine, died after being rescued. The recovered bodies will be flown to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to be prepared for burial and then will be released to their families. The amphibious assault vehicle sank on July 30 after routine training. The Marines were based at nearby Camp Pendleton. The accident remains under investigation.