Second person dies from plague in China’s Inner Mongolia

BEIJING (AP) — A patient in northern China has died from the plague, the second death from the disease in the country’s Inner Mongolia region this week. Local health authorities said the victim died Friday from multiple organ failure in a case of bubonic plague. The area where the person lived has been sealed off, and seven close contacts have been placed under medical observation. On Thursday, medical authorities confirmed a different form of the disease as the cause of death of another person four days earlier. China has largely eradicated the plague, but occasional cases are still reported.