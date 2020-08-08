Service project helps Boy Scouts advance in rank

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Boy Scout Troop 204 got out and put in some hours with a service project over at the Riverside Sports Complex today.

The troop teamed up with the United League Soccer board to put up nets and goals around the field.

The troop also helped clean up trash around the field as well.

Troop Master Mike Meier says service projects like these help the boys advance in rank.

"The kids like to be able to help out. It gives them a feeling of accomplishment. And we like to be able to go out and help in the community," said Meier.

Meier adds service projects like these are easier to do with COVID because they're outside and spread out over the field.