Sioux Falls may short of bus drivers when classes begin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls School District may be short of bus drivers when school begins later this month. School Bus Inc. is the company that has the contract to transport Sioux Falls students to and from school by bus. Manager Jim Shafer says that concerns over the coronavirus pandemic is partially to blame for the shortage. Shafer said in a normal year, the district would still be looking for 10-15 drivers. He said it’s about double that this year. Shafer says “the district has done pretty extensive stuff” in the way of precautions. Those include an expectation that drivers wear masks.