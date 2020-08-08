UK military asked to help stem Channel migrant crossings

Britain’s military says it has been asked by the government to help prevent people from trying to reach the U.K. from France in small boats. That follows a surge in the number of vessels making the dangerous journey. Britain’s Conservative government has talked tough after dozens of crossings by migrants in recent weeks. On Thursday, 235 people landed or were brought ashore from boats in the English Channel, a record number for a single day. Home Secretary Priti Patel has said the Royal Navy could be called in to prevent boats reaching U.K. waters. Other officials and politicians say that could be dangerous.