Woodbury County Fair Expo allows 4-H participants to show animals despite 2020 fair being canceled

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- While the annual Woodbury County fair was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, kids in 4-H still got their chance to show their animals this year.

The Woodbury County Fair Expo has been going on since Monday with Saturday being the last day to show animals.

The Expo allowed 4-Hers to get into the ring and show all the different animals they've been working on.

Bailey McKenna a 4-Her who just graduated from Lawton-Bronson says she was excited to show, even if it wasn't in the typical fair setting.

"While we didn't have that, I'm so grateful for the last opportunity to exhibit my animals. We put a lot of work into them," she said. "I mean I spend around 4 hours a day in the barn and I just want to be able to show them and get that last opportunity to show off my hard work. And let everyone see what I've been doing all summer," said McKenna.

One of McKenna's two breeding heifer's took first place in the Expo today.

Leaders with the Iowa State Extension office say they've had great feedback with the Expo.

"This expo is just a huge deal for us. Just to make sure that these kids' hard work didn't go unnoticed. These kids are putting in work year round. And this is kind of their time to sine and showcase what they've been doing," said Kevin Pottebaum, Woodbury County ISU Extension.

Pottebaum adds throughout the show areas there were sanitation station for Expo goers to take advantage of.