BBC says sorry for using racist term in news report

LONDON (AP) — The BBC has apologized for broadcasting a racist slur in a news report, saying it was a mistake that has caused many people distress. The BBC included the word when reporting last month on a violent attack on a young Black man. The attackers are reported to have yelled the offensive term as they ran into the 21-year-old with a car, causing serious injuries. The broadcaster has received more than 18,000 complaints about the use of the offensive word. On Saturday, comedian and broadcaster Sideman quit music station BBC 1Xtra over its use. BBC director-general Tony Hall said Sunday that “every organization should be able to acknowledge when it has made a mistake. We made one here.”