Corey Matthey wins the City Championship for the fourth time

Corey Matthey wins the City Championship for the fourth timeUpdated
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Corey Matthey won the 107th City Championship by three strokes Sunday at Green Valley Golf Club. Matthey became just the fourth, four-time winner of the event that started in 1914.
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT --
- Corey Matthey, 173
- Matt Pitts, 176
- Jonny Douglas, 180
- Ryan Kinseth, 183
- Sam Storey, 184
- Brian Barto, 185
- Tyson Bodlak, 185
- Tanner Haeberle, 187
- Todd Sapp, 187
- David Throne, 188
- Brian Evans, 188
- Ayron Corporon, 190