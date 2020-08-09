 Skip to Content

Corey Matthey wins the City Championship for the fourth time

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 10:35 pm
10:41 pm Top Sports Stories

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Corey Matthey won the 107th City Championship by three strokes Sunday at Green Valley Golf Club. Matthey became just the fourth, four-time winner of the event that started in 1914.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT --

  1. Corey Matthey, 173
  2. Matt Pitts, 176
  3. Jonny Douglas, 180
  4. Ryan Kinseth, 183
  5. Sam Storey, 184
  6. Brian Barto, 185
  7. Tyson Bodlak, 185
  8. Tanner Haeberle, 187
  9. Todd Sapp, 187
  10. David Throne, 188
  11. Brian Evans, 188
  12. Ayron Corporon, 190

Devin Reiners

Related Articles

Skip to content