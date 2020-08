SPARTA, N.C. (AP) — Officials say an earthquake shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents. The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck Sparta at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier. It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, the weather service said.