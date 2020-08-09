Masks to be required in South Sioux City Schools

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Educators are sharing their plans for the upcoming school year.

Omaha is planning Remote learning for the first quarter. South Sioux City schools will be opening their doors to students this week.

Students, parents, and the community had a chance to field their questions during a virtual town hall meeting Sunday evening. Many questions related to masks, which will now be required.

"Initially, the language we used was 'strongly encouraged' and 'when feasible'" says Director of Student Services Rebecca Eckhardt, "And like many school districts over the past couple week, based on guidance and new information we have changed that to face-coverings will be 'required' of our students."



Cloth masks featuring the South Sioux City logo will be provided to all students. Students will be allowed to use their own masks.

The masks will be worn most of the school day, but they will not be required during eating or physical activity. The school will also accept doctors waivers if wearing a mask might negatively impact a student's health

The Sioux City City Community School District is planning to have a sports season, but the change in Omaha is causing School leaders to rearange the schedule.

There are no plans for activities like Band, choir, or flags.

South Sioux City Students head back to class August 13 and 14.