Massachusetts man works to designate a Historic Route 20 auto-trail across the state of Iowa

IOWA (KTIV) -- After it's completion in 2018, the four-lane Highway 20 across Iowa offered easy access for Iowans to cross the state.

The roadway runs through the heart of Siouxland, and one man wants to make the old highway a tourist attraction-- highlighting small towns across the state.

After getting 35 cities across 13 counties in the state of Iowa on board, for one man, a dream is about to become reality.

"It just got me thinking, boy what did I miss? There was nothing out there to say what can you see and do on Route 20?," said Bryan Farr, President of Historic Route 20 Project.

The idea came after Bryan Farr took a cross county road trip in 2010.

What if there was a way to travel across Iowa while also seeing everything the state has to offer?

"I actually was going through Iowa. I followed the signs that said 20. And after I was done with the trip people would say 'you missed so much, what did you take?' And I said I just followed the signs. And they said well you missed about 90 percent of small-town America in Iowa," said Farr.

Farr says now that all the cities on the route have signed on to the project, it's now down to to the Iowa Department of Transportation to designate the route as Historic Route 20 auto trail.

He says while the 4 line Highway 20 provides easy access across Iowa… the historic highway will be used for much more than just travel.

"It serves a purpose of getting from a to b in a hurry. Which you could never do. And I understand. I've driven across Iowa and it takes roughly two days to do it on the four-lane. But it's a tool to draw people back into those small towns. And that's what we're really really focusing on," said Farr.

Far adds it's taken three years to get all the cities on the route to sign on.

"For me, it's honestly seeing an idea and a dream that you had. Well is this actually going to work out? It's pretty much now just about done in Iowa," said Farr.

Farr adds their final goal is to have the historic highway stretch from Boston, Massachusetts across the country to Newport Oregon.

Farr says while some signs for the historic route are already up in cities across the route since they are on local or county roads… he expects official designation from the Iowa DOT to come soon.