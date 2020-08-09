Midwest Euro Club and 605 Squares host North Sioux City Car Show

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -- Initially postponed due to COVID-19, the North Sioux City Car Show has finally rolled into town.

Hosted by Midwest Euro Club and 605 Squares, Organizers say they've been wanting to bring a car show to North Sioux City for a while now.

Corey Larkin with Midwest Euro Club says the event was a great way for people to get out of the house for something fun.

"We've got the parking lot and the community for it so, we thought that there was a need to bring something to North Sioux City to get the community here involved. It's a tight-knit community and a lot of respect and a lot of good people so it's good to see everybody out," said Larkin.

Larkin says this show was their test run to see how the community would respond to the event. He says they hope to make it an annual show.