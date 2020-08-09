North Macedonia police find 94 migrants hidden in truck
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have found a truck packed with 94 migrants from Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan and Syria during a routine patrol inspection Saturday night in the country’s southeast. The truck driver fled the scene. The migrants were detained, pending deportation back to Greece. The Greek border with North Macedonia was closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but trafficking networks remain active.