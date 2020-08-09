Pelosi says election threats from Russia, China aren’t equal

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the threats of interference in the U.S. presidential election from Russia and China are not equal. She’s pointing to a more serious risk with Russia’s efforts to boost President Donald Trump’s reelection bid and says it is “actively 24/7 interfering in our election.” Pelosi was addressing an intelligence report last week that said Russia was already using a “range of measures” to undercut Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The report also said China doesn’t want Trump to win a second term and has accelerated its criticism of the White House. Pelosi says China doesn’t appear as actively involved as Russia.